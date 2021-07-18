80 Punjab Cong MLAs to authorise high command to take call on state chief

Chandigarh: Amid hectic lobbying for appointing Congress’ former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next Punjab unit chief ahead of the state Assembly polls, incumbent Sunil Jakhar has called a meeting of all 80 MLAs to pass a resolution to authorise the high command to take a call on the appointment.

All 23 district presidents and 37 Congressmen who lost the last Assembly polls have also been called for the meeting in Chandigarh.

In a statement on Sunday, Jakhar said the MLAs and district presidents would pass a resolution, saying that whatever decision the party high command will take will be acceptable to the state unit.

This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he added.

Amid the ‘tussle’ over talks of appointing Sidhu, ‘sulking’ Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Congress state in-charge Harish Rawat here on Saturday and categorically told him that he won’t meet Sidhu until he apologises for his ‘derogatory’ tweets.