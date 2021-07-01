Published On: Thu, Jul 1st, 2021

Afghan airstrikes kill 33 terrorists

Kabul: A total of 33 terrorists were killed in Afghan airstrikes that struck Taliban gatherings in Kaldar and Shortepa districts of Balkh province, an army spokesman said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the fighter jets targeted Taliban the gatherings in parts of the restive districts on Wednesday afternoon, killing 33 insurgents and injuring 19 others, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

During the air raids, huge quantity of arms and ammunitions were also destroyed.

Taliban terrorists have reportedly captured more than 70 districts since the start of the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan on May 1.

