After ruckus in Assembly, 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs suspended

Mumbai: After pandemonium in the Maharashtra Assembly, 12 opposition Bharatiya Janata Party legislators were suspended for abusing the Presiding Officer Bhaskar Jadhav, here on Monday.

The suspended MLAs are – Girish Mahajan, Jaykumar Rawal, Ashish Shelar, Atul Bhatkalkar, Yogesh Sagar, Parag Alvani, Ram Satpute, Sanjay Kute, Abhimanyu Pawar, Narayan Kuche, Shirish Pimple and Kirtikumar Bagadia.

Among the legislators suspended for one year include at least three former ministers, and after the suspension, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis staged a noisy walkout.

“This is a murder of democracy This is ‘Mughlai Sarkar’,” said Fadnavis while Shelar termed it the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi as a “Talibani government”, and the opposition BJP threatened to boycott the legislature proceedings.

The motion to suspend them was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote even as the House witnessed turbulence on the first of the two-day Monsoon Session which opened here.

During the suspension period, the MLAs shall not be allowed to enter the legislature premises in Mumbai and Nagpur.