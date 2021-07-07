AIADMK to continue its alliance with BJP, says Panneerselvam

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and coordinator of AIADMK, O Panneerselvam has said that the alliance with the BJP would continue, and that there is no reason as to why the relationship should not continue.

In a statement on Wednesday, Panneerselvam said that the alliance would continue, “Considering the interests of the nation and also the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Panneerselvam said, “We have full faith in the BJP and Prime minister Narendra Modi” and added that there were no second opinions regarding the relationship between the BJP and the AIADMK.

The senior AIADMK leader came out with the statement after the open public speech by former minister and party Villupuram district secretary, C.Ve. Shanmugham, that the alliance with the BJP was the reason for the loss of AIADMK at the electoral hustings of 2021. He also said that with the BJP alliance, minority communities shifted from the AIADMK camp.

Taking a cue from the public speech of C.Ve. Shanmughan, BJP Tamil Nadu state office bearers Karu Nagarajan and KT Raghavan came down heavily on the AIADMK leader and said that the BJP’s internal review has found that the alliance with the AIADMK had led to the BJP losing in some constituencies.

BJP leader and movie star, Khushbu Sundar also tweeted her opinion on C.Ve. Shanmugham’s statement, and in a tweet she said, “It is the other way round”.