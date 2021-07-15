Amarinder, Sidhu to work together: Harish Rawat

New Delhi: Amid infighting in the Congress Punjab unit, the party leadership has now come up with a new formula that will make both Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu to work together.

This was revealed by Congress’ Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat.

“The party is working on a formula to appoint two working presidents and elections will be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister,” said Rawat.

While no official announcement has been made so far, sources say Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to get the post of party’s state head with two working presidents in his team, and Amarinder Singh will lead the party into the elections.

The official announcement is soon going to be made.

Sources said the formula has been devised after the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has taken up arms against Amarinder Singh, had met party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi in the recent past.

A three-member committee headed by senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, set up to resolve the issues, had submitted its report. Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, among other state leaders, had also met the committee members.