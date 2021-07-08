Published On: Thu, Jul 8th, 2021

Another guide arrested in exfiltration case in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district have arrested another guide during investigation of a case pertaining to ex-filtration, officials said on Thursday.

Baramulla Police had foiled an ex-filtration bid in Uri area

On July 2, Baramulla Police had foiled an ex-filtration bid in Uri area by arresting four persons including a guide Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Gohallan Uri.

“During further investigations, the said guide confessed about the involvement of another guide namely Mohammad Majloon Sheikh, son of Aakli Sheikh, a resident of Dudran Boniyar. Acting swiftly police arrested him besides recovered incriminating material from his possession,” police said.

A case relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com