Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Nowshera, kills one Pakistani

Jammu: One terrorist was killed and some arms and ammunition were recovered after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid at the LoC in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence statement said on Wednesday.

“In the early hours of July 7, 2021, a group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid alongwith domination by fire, and engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body has been recovered,” an army statement said.

It said war-like stores including an AK-47 rifle, four magazines of AK-47 with ammunition and two hand grenades have been recovered from the slain Pakistani terrorist.

“This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control,” the army said.