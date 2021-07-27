Basavaraj Bommai meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai, who was unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way to become the new Karnataka Chief Minister, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday night and claimed a stake to form the government.

Accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to the Raj Bhavan, he is expected to take oath at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Yediyurappa, talking to media after the election of Bommai, said that he has been elected unanimously by the legislature party, chaired by BJP’s Central observers, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy.

“We are happy. He is capable of doing good work,” he said.

Sources said that Bommai is likely to be sworn-in with three Deputy Chief Ministers.

Former ministers B Sriramulu, R Ashok and Govind Karjol are expected to take the oath, said party sources, noting that it is a measure of social engineering where candidates from Scheduled Caste, Tribe and Vokkaliga communities are given opportunities.

Rebels like former minister CP Yogeshwar and Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, announced that they will obey orders of the high command.

MLA Arvind Bellad, who was in the race, said that Bommai is his guide. “The party has taken a good decision. Bommai is an experienced leader. It is going to help the party and people. He will lead the party independently. He has a vision for the society,” he said.

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai, who was chosen as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister at the legislature party meeting here on Tuesday, stated that he will take everyone along with him.

“I will take everyone along with me in administration. It is going to be a pro-people government. Addressing the challenges of Covid and natural calamity will be my priority,” he said.

“The situation of finances in the state is not good. Will take steps to improve the situation,” he said.

On the cabinet, he said that he will meet Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot on Tuesday night and later, discuss the matter with party leaders.

Bommai, who is seen as close confidante of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said: “Yediyurappa is going to be our leader always.”

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity. Yediyurappa has blessed me,” he added.

“Party legislators have elected me unanimously and I will live up to their expectations,” he said.