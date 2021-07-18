BJP MP Hema Malini visits Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir

Srinagar: Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday visited the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to facilitate Hema Malini’s visit to the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple which is situated 25 kilometres from Srinagar city.

The Bollywood actress paid obeisance at the temple that is situated in the middle of a spring.

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullamulla village of Ganderbal district is the holiest temple shrine of Kashmiri Pandits.

Even after migration to various places outside the Valley following outbreak of bloody terrorist violence, Kashmiri Pandits come from all over the country to seek the blessings of the deity during the annual festival which was held this year on May 26.