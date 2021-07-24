CBI arrests Station Director of CSMT in graft case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it has arrested a Station Director posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and an official in a graft case.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency arrested GS Joshi, an IRTS officer posted as Station Director at CSMT of Central Railway and an official.

The CBI official said that a case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding undue advantage in the form of a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, a Contractor for allowing him to operate his contract without any problems.

“CBI laid a trap and caught Babu for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant on the alleged directions of Joshi,” the spokesperson said.

He said that searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

“The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before the Competent Court in Mumbai,” he added.