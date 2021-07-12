CM, Deputy CM keeping tab on my activities, says Maha Congress chief

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of keeping ‘tabs’ on him, sparking off political furore.

Addressing a party meeting in Lonavala, Patole said that every morning, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister get a report on his schedules, meetings, agitations, discussions, and other things, etc from the Home Department.

While the Sena-NCP rejected his allegations outright, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said that Patole’s comments prove that the Congress is “isolated and insulted” in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Patole said that ever since the Congress started talking of self-reliance and fighting future polls independently, the ground has shifted form under the feet of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party. “What’s wrong if I talk of building and strengthening the party?” he asked.