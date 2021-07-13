Continued violation of Covid appropriate behaviour can nullify gains

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday warned that continued gross violation of Covid appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains made so far.

Addressing the media briefing of the health ministry, joint secretary in the ministry Luv Agarwal shared pictures of crowded markets and tourist places like Sukhna lake in Chandigarh and Bhushi dam in Maharashtra. He said, “Continued gross violations of Covid appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains so far. The third wave may be caused because of this behaviour.”

Agarwal stated: “We talk about the third wave as a weather update. What we fail to understand is that adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour or lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves.”

He asked, “The choice is not that difficult to make, is it?”

“Daily new cases in the country continue to show a decline during the second wave. Average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between May 5 and May 11 to 40,841 cases between July 7 to July 13,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal emphasized that concerted efforts have been made to manage the evolving situation in the country.

“Rs 23,123 crore approved as India Covid-19 emergency package to be used for ICU beds, creating paediatric units, adding hospitals beds, installing liquid medical oxygen storage tanks, and adding additional ambulances to fight against Covid,” Agarwal said.