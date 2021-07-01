Published On: Thu, Jul 1st, 2021

Cop injured in terrorist firing in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: A policeman was injured after terrorists opened fire on a police party in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Terrorists fired some pistol shots towards police party near Lazibal

“At about 8:50 pm this evening, terrorists fired some pistol shots towards police party near Lazibal, Anantnag. One cop received minor injury. Area was cordoned and search is on,” police said.

Additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

