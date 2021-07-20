Daughter interned in Covid ward, ‘thaali-tali’ gave courage: Health Minister

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while replying to the discussion on Covid-19 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said that he was a concerned father of an intern daughter who was on duty in a Covid ward during the pandemic.

Mentioning his concern in the house he said, “My daughter said that I will work in the Covid ward as she was an intern and at that time I realised the importance of ‘thaali-taali’, it gave us courage and strength.”

The minister in his reply said that the government is ramping up the vaccine production and is prepared for the third wave however he dismissed the apprehension that the government is hiding data as he said that the government only compiles and publishes the data sent by state governments.