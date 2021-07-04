Published On: Sun, Jul 4th, 2021

Delhi-NCR bound courier from Africa with 1.2 kg heroin seized at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Concealed in bangles and in a folder, a Delhi-NCR bound courier parcel from an African address has been intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) carrying 1.20 kg heroin valued at Rs 7.5 crore.

A team of Customs (Preventive) Delhi under the Union Ministry of Finance seized the illegal consignment at a new courier terminal at the IGIA based on an intelligence report, the agency said.

“The consignment was bound for an address at Delhi-NCR coming from one African address,” Customs said in a statement.

Upon examination, the agency said, the recovered consignment of heroin was found concealed in a very sophisticated manner in bangles and in a folder.

“We recovered 1.20 kg heroin valued Rs 7.5 crore from a courier at IGI Airport on July 2. Investigation is on. Follow up actions are in progress.”

