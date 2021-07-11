Published On: Sun, Jul 11th, 2021

Djokovic wins Wimbledon title, his 20th Grand Slam crown

London: World No 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final on Sunday to win his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam overall. The Serb celebrated his victory by chewing on the grass from the hallowed centre court.

Djokovic came back after losing the first set in the tiebreaker and dominated the proceedings

By winning the title on Sunday, the Serb top seed joined arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the players with most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.

Djokovic came back after losing the first set in the tiebreaker and dominated the proceedings, never allowing Barrettini much chances.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com