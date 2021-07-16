ED attaches Anil Deshmukh family’s Rs 4.21 Cr assets

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth around Rs 4.21 crore belonging to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family, officials said here on Friday.

The assets — attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) — are held in the name of Deshmukh’s wife Aarti Deshmukh and a company, Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd.

They include a residential flat in Worli worth Rs 1.54-crore, 25 land parcels worth Rs 2.67-crore at the Dhutum village in Raigad district, adjoining Mumbai. The action comes as part of the probe into money-laundering lodged against them.