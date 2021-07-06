ED summons Mehboba Muft’s mother on July 14

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Gulshan Nazir, the mother of former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, for a personal appearance in Srinagar on July 14.

Confirming the news, Mehbooba Mufti said that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned her mother Gulshan Nazir to appear in person in Srinagar on July 14, and linked it to PDP’s decision not to meet with the Delimitation Commission.

“On the day the PDP chose not to meet the Delimitation Commission, the ED sent a summon to my mother to appear in person for unknown charges.

“In its attempts to intimidate political opponents, the government of India doesn’t even spare senior citizens. Agencies like NIA and ED are now its tools to settle scores,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She also shared the summon issued by the Assistant Director of ED, Sunil Kumar, to Gulshan Nazir, the wife of the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former Chief Minister of J&K and ex-Home Minister of India. Nazir has been asked to appear before the ED office at Rajbagh in Srinagar on July 14.