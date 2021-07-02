Five LeT terrorists killed, Army jawan martyred in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: In a fierce encounter, at least five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed and an Army jawan martyred in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to a police official, security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of the district, following information about presence of terrorists there.

The police official said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated leading to fierce exchange of fire.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with terrorists, the official said, adding that the jawan later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here.

The official said that reinforcements were rushed to the area and in the ensuing encounter, at least five terrorists were killed.

The district commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a foreign terrorist are among the five terrorists eliminated.

“The district commander of LeT, Nishaz Lone alias Khitab, and one Pakistani terrorist are among the five terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter,” the police said.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, has termed the operation as a big success.