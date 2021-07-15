Four Punjab tourists held for brandishing swords in Manali

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested four tourists from Punjab on charges of brandishing swords and assaulting the passersby in a road rage in the picturesque tourist resort of Manali.

The accused, travelling in a car, overtook a vehicle on Wednesday night and parked their car on the middle of the road, causing a long traffic jam besides creating terror-like atmosphere.

The accused persons also attacked the people on the spot with swords, injuring one. The video of the crime recorded by passersby has gone viral.

Superintendent of Police, Gurdev Chand Sharma, said the accused persons — Ravinder, Dalbir Singh, Amandeep Singh and Jasraj — all residents of Sangrur, have been arrested.

Taking cognizance of the road rage incident, Director General of Police (DGP), Sangay Kundu, issued directions that any tourist vehicle may be randomly checked at the entry points to prevent such incidents.

It has been observed that due to the sudden influx of tourists in the state, incidents of road rage are occurring. It has also come to the notice that some anti-social elements are visiting the state as tourists and carrying sticks, swords and other weapons with them, which are prejudicial to good public order, a statement issued by the DGP’s office said.

Further, these anti-social elements can use these weapons to commit crime in the state, it said.

Keeping the above in view and going by the recent incident that occurred in the jurisdiction of the police station of Manali on July 14, the DGP has issued directions that the officer-in-charge of the ‘naka’ should use his prudence and come to a determination that the tourists can create ruckus by observing their age, clothing, drunkenness and other behaviour.

The police personnel have also been directed that checking of tourist vehicles may be done in a highly professional and meticulous manner, without causing any annoyance to the general travellers, the statement added.