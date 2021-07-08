HC asks Bengal govt if there is cut-money racket in ‘home’ development

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising justices Soumen Sen and Harish Tandon on Thursday expressed concern over the huge financial involvement in the infrastructure development of the government-aided ‘women and child care homes’ in the state.

The court also sounded doubtful as to whether there is any involvement of a cut-money racket in the whole process.

The bench was hearing a suo moto petition on Thursday where the state health department and the women and child welfare department had submitted a report showing that Rs 3.41 crore has been spent for the infrastructure development of the ground floor of a particular home in the state.

Surprised at the huge financial involvement for the development of the ground floor of the home, Sen said, “What is the condition of the homes? If Rs 3.41 crore has been spent for the development of the ground floor, then why is it in such a pathetic state? Is there any cut-money racket active?”

The court then asked the state government to submit a detailed report of the condition of all such homes in the state.

The high court also asked the state government to arrange for age-wise Covid vaccination for the inmates of all the 71 women and child care homes in the state.

The order came after an orphan child died at a home in the state on June 2.

After the incident, following the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Calcutta High Court had initiated a suo moto case where the state health department and the women and child welfare department were asked to submit a report before the court detailing out the condition of all the homes in the state. The state submitted its report on Thursday.

According to the report, inmates of 30 homes have been infected by Covid till June 14. The court then asked the state government to arrange for vaccination of the inmates immediately. The report of the vaccination will have to be submitted before the court during the next hearing.

The state government will also have to submit a detailed report of the tendering process, the financial details and the steps taken for infrastructure development of all the homes in the state.