India to be first country to have DNA vaccine: Health Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said it is not correct to say that the third Covid wave will affect children as in the two waves till now children were relatively less infected.

He said we will soon have vaccines for children and the clinical trials are ongoing.

Mandaviya said, “Zydus Cadila has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its Covid-19 vaccine and Hyderabad-based Biological E will enter the market with 7.5 crore doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by September-October.”

The Drugs Controller General of India will soon give approval as per norms and “India will be the first country in the world whose scientists will have developed a DNA vaccine,” he said.