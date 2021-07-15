J&K police bust terror module, arrest 3 terrorist associates

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Bandipora district have busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by arresting three terrorist associates, recovering incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

The police said that based on specific input, the Bandipora police along with the army and CRPF arrested three terrorist associates who have been identified as Suhaib Ah Malik alias Asif and Aejaz Ahmad Najar, both resident of Gundpora, and Touseef Ahmad Sheikh from Chittaybanday Bandipora. All three were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, fake SIM cards, forged documents etc. were recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that they were involved in providing logistics and other support like fake SIM cards to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT. Besides, the trio was also in contact with active LeT terrorists across the border, including operational commander Babar, who had tasked them to monitor the movement of police, security forces and political functionaries in the area. Babar had also promised the trio to supply three AK rifles in coming days so that they could formally join the terror ranks,” the police said.

“They were further tasked to carry out weapon snatchings till the consignment of weapons could be smuggled in and delivered,” the police added.