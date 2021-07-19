J&K police busts LeT terror module, 5 arrested

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT in central Kashmir’s Budgam district by arresting a local terrorist along with four associates, and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Police said acting on a specific information, Budgam Police along with the Army’s 53 RR and 43 BN of the CRPF arrested one local terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, eight live pistol rounds from his possession.

He has been identified as Mohd Younis Mir, resident of Choon Budgam.

“Upon questioning of the said terrorist, Budgam Police succeeded in busting a terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting four terror associates. Incriminating materials and ammunition including two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession,” police said.

They have been identified as Imran Zahoor Ganie, resident of Kulbug Budgam, Umer Farooq Wani, resident of Ompora Budgam, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, both residents of Choon Budgam.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam,” police said.

“The arrested local terrorist and terror associates have been in touch with the PoK terror commanders through various social media platforms and were also in constant touch with local terror commanders of LeT in Kashmir.”

Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.