J&K to retire ‘ineffective’ staff after 22 years of service or 48 years of age

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked administrative secretaries to initiate a process to identity the employees who are “ineffective in work or not fit to continue” after completion of 22 years of service or those having attained 48 years of age.

In October last year, the government had amended Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations for a provision to retire at any time any government servant after he/she completes 22 years of service or attains 48 years of age.

The appropriate authority has to give either three months’ prior notice or three months’ salary to retire any employee, according to the notification issued by the then Financial Commissioner.

Setting the time schedule to be followed, the notification stated that “the exercise of review of performance of the government servants will be initiated for each government servant for the first time after her/his completion of 22 years of government service or attaining 48 years of age and any time subsequently, as may be required.”

On Thursday, a fresh circular was issued by the incumbent Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, which said, “It has been observed that the departments have not initiated any exercise for reviewing the performance government servants.

“It impressed upon all the administrative secretaries to initiate the process/ exercise of reviewing the performance of any government servant who has completed 48 years of age/ 22 years of service for identifying such government servants who are ineffective in work and are not fit to continue in the post held and have no utility for the purpose for which they are employed.

“The departments shall follow the procedure as lard down in Article 226(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations Volume I and place the cases of such identified employees before the review committee for consideration of the competent authority.”