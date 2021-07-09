LeT terrorist arrested in J&K’s Bandipora, weapons seized

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with security forces, arrested an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Friday.

Police said on specific input regarding movement of terrorists in Hajin town, a joint Naka was established by police, the army’s 13 RR and the CRPF’s 45 Bn in Gundjahangeer area.

“During naka checking, one person was found behaving in a very suspicious manner, and was apprehended by the joint naka party,” a police official said.

He has been identified as Muzammil Sheikh alias Abu Maviya, resident of Chandergeer Hajin.

Police said during his search, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, along with live rounds, were recovered from his possession.

“Pertinently, the said terrorist had joined proscribed terror outfit LeT recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin town,” police said.