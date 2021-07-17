Lingayat MLAs ready to join Congress, claims Shivakumar

Kalaburgi: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar claimed that several legislators belonging to the Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress party.

Talking to reporters, Shvakumar explained that the talks are being held with them by senior Congress leaders of the region Eshwar Khandre and MB Patil, he stated. Most Lingayat leaders from the region belong to the BJP and he indirectly hinted that MLAs from BJP are ready to join his party.

Shivakumar’s statements assume significance in the light of the latest developments in the BJP as speculations abound on chief minister BS Yediurappa’s continuation in office.

BJP in Karnataka thinks that it has complete hold on the Lingayat community. But, Congress party does have tall leaders from the community who can win the confidence of the community towards Congress party, Shivakumar underlined.