Major drug haul as Delhi Police seizes 350 kg heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday seized more than 350 kilograms of heroin valued at around Rs 2,500 crores. Four people – three from Haryana and one from Delhi – have been arrested so far in the case bringing down the cutains on a huge international drug syndicate.

According to Special CP Neeraj Thakur of Delhi Police Special Cell, the team of DCP Pramod Singh Kushwaha, ACP Lalit Mohan Negi and Sub Inspector Sundar Gautam received information about the International Drug Syndicate after which the team of Special Cell got information.

This huge consignment of heroin was recovered from a house in Faridabad, Haryana and four people were arrested. They have been identified as Gurjot from Punjab, Gurpreet, Rizwan from Kashmir and Hazrat Ali from Afghanistan.

Rizwan, a resident of Kashmir, was arrested. While he was going to deliver one kg of drugs. After questioning him, the other three accused of the syndicate were also caught. He also gave information about the factory in Faridabad.

“It was supplied in the legitimate export material from Afganistan through Iran port and then sent to Mumbai. They have also made a make-shift factory in MP. Their Faridabad location was also busted,” Thakur said.

Opium grown in some parts of Afghanistan is hidden in imported bags such as talc stone, gypsum powder, basil seeds and packaging materials such as guinea bags or cartons. This consignment of heroin is sent from there to JNPT Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Mumbai. After being brought to India, heroin was separated from the imported goods and brought to Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh for processing. The raw material was converted into fine quality and further supplied. This heroin was also supplied to different cities besides Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from heroin, about 100 kilograms of chemicals have also been recovered.

It is being touted to be one of the biggest consignment of drugs to ever be seized by the Special Cell and one of the largest drug syndicates to be exposed. The police is investigating narco-terrorism angle in the case. Interrogation of suspects is currently underway.