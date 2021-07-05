Man held with over 1.84 kg opium worth Rs 1 crore in Gurugram

Gurugram: A man was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly possessing more than 1.84 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore. Police also recovered a mobile phone and a bag from his possession.

The arrested was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was sent to police remand by a court on Monday, the police said.

The man was arrested by a crime unit of Sector-10 from Kherki Daula toll plaza located on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway after the police received a tip-off on Sunday. The police said the suspect named Ram, a resident of Jodhpur, was in the city to sell narcotics.

During questioning, the culprit disclosed that he had sourced the narcotics from Madhya Pradesh for potential customers in the city.

“We are checking his criminal records and whether he has been arrested earlier. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Kherki Daula police station,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) of the Gurugram Police.