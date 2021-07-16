Only courageous people are welcome in Congress: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Addressing the party’s social media volunteers virtually on Friday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the party only needs courageous people, and not those who are afraid of the BJP.

“Bahut sare log Congress ke bahar hai jo dar nahi rahein hain, unko andar lao. Jo hamare yahan dar rahein hain, unko bahar nikalo (There are many outside the party who are not scared. Bring them into the Congress. Remove those from the party who are scared),” he said.

“We need brave and courageous people, this is our ideology,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s clear message comes in the wake of many state leaders flexing their muscles. It is also an indication that the party will not give in to arm twisting.

Some feel that the Congress leader was reacting to Jitin Prasada leaving the Congress for the BJP recently. Prasada was considered close to the Gandhi family.

The comments came at a time when the Congress is busy handling the Punjab crisis, besides managing infighting in the party in a number of states, a year before six states — Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Gujarat — go to the polls.