Operation launched to retake Afghan border district from Taliban

Kabul: Afghan security forces on Friday launched an operation to retake control of a key border district in Kandahar province from the clutches of the Taliban, an official announced.

“The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), supported by the local Public Uprising Forces, launched an operation to retake control of Spin Boldak district from Taliban militants,” the official said.

More information will be shared with media as appropriate, the source said.

On Wednesday, the Taliban overran the district bordering Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, local media reports claimed that Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was also killed in Spin Boldak during the Thursday clashes.

Earlier on Friday, ANDSF recaptured control of a strategic Saighan district from Taliban in central Bamyan province.

Afghanistan has witnessed heavy battles in recent weeks as Taliban militants continued the fighting against the government security forces since the withdrawal of US troops on May 1.