Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee dumps Congress, joins TMC

Kolkata: In a major blow to the Congress party, former President of India Pranab Mukjerjee’ son Abijit Mukherjee joined Trinamool Congress on Monday afternoon. The two-time MP from Jangipur in Murshidabad and one-time MLA from Nanhati in Birbhum, Mukherjee said that he would work as the party wants.

Taking the party flag from two Trinamool veterans Partha Chatterjee and Sudip Bandopadhyay, Mukherjee said. “It was in 2011 when I left a government job and joined politics because I wanted to work for the people. Though I contested on Congress ticket but it was because of Mamata Banerjee’s fight against the Left Front, I could easily win”.

“Now when BJP aggression is felt all over the country, it was only Mamata Banerjee who could fight against them and single-handedly defeat them. I believe that she is the only leader in the country who can answer all the aggression of BJP. I feel proud that she has allowed me to join the party,” Mukherjee said.

When asked about the timing of joining the party, the former MLA of Nalhati said, “If I would have joined before the election, everybody would have said that I want to become an MLA. I wanted to become a part of the Trinamool congress. I didn’t join the party for any post. I have joined as a primary member of the party and I shall work as the party wants me to work,” Mukherjee added.

Speaking to media Trinamool’s secretary general, Partha Chatterjee said, “Abhijit Mukherjee comes from a political family and his father Pranab Mukherjee was not only our mentor but he was one of the most honoured politicians all over the world. He had always helped us with his valuable suggestions and advice. Now the Trinamool Congress wants to use that experience of Abhijit Mukherjee and get enriched”.

When asked about Mukherjee leaving Congress, State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “He is a big politician and son of Pranab Mukherjee. I have nothing to say about him. Why he left Congress you should ask him and not me. He gave a letter to Congress and resigned from all the posts. He never had any word with me, so I can’t tell why he left Congress”.