President Kovind to visit J&K, Ladakh from July 25 to 28

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will go on four days visit to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from Sunday.

President Kovind will visit Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from July 25 to 28.

In a statement, President’s Secretariat said, “On July 26, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras (Ladakh) on the 22nd Anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

“On July 27, 2021, the President will grace and address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar,” the statement said.