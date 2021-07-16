Priyanka begins ‘maun vrat’ at Gandhi statue in Lucknow

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has proceeded on an unannounced ‘maun vrat’ to protest against increasing crime against women in Uttar Pradesh, here on Thursday.

Priyanka, while on her way to the Congress headquarters here, stopped at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to offer floral tributes.

After offering tributes to the Father of the Nation, Priyanka squatted on the ground, as Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra said that she has started a ‘maun vrat’ to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in UP and crime against women.

Priyanka’s decision to proceed on a ‘maun vrat’ sent her own party leaders into a tizzy.

The party leaders, who were waiting for her at the Congress office, rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at GPO Park where she sat on protest.