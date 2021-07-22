Raj Kundra case: Sherlyn urges media to seek excerpts of her statement from Cyber Cell

Mumbai: Actress Sherlyn Chopra has opened up on her association with the Raj Kundra case. Sherlyn said that she was the first person to give statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in this case.

Sherlyn shared a video on Twitter on Thursday, where she says in Hindi: “For the past few days several journalists and mediapersons have been calling me, emailing me and texting me to learn what is my take on this topic. I would like to inform you all that I was the first person to give my statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I was also the first person to share information with them about Armsprime.”

“When Maharashtra Cyber Cell had sent me a summons notice, unlike others who say ‘My heart goes out to Shilpa and her kids’, I did not go underground and did not go missing. I have not tried to flee from this city or this country. In March 2021, I went to the office of Cyber Cell and gave my neutral statement to them,” the actress informed.

Sharing a note for mediapersons, she urged: “Friends, there is a lot to say on this topic but since this matter is subjudice, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the same. I would request all of you especially journalists to please get in touch with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and place your questions before them. You can also request them to share some excerpts from my statement.”