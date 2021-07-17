Take proactive steps to facilitate return of Kashmiri Pandits: J&K L-G

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said government officials must take proactive steps to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee their homes and are now settled in various parts of the country.

At a meeting on Saturday to review the functioning of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) Department, Sinha said there are many families living in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and other parts of the country and abroad who are willing to return home or register themselves, so officials of the UT government must roll out an extensive exercise to reach out to them through proper means of communication.

“Many people yearn for their old lives and would like to return to their homeland. Some families are well settled elsewhere but may want to come here to pay obeisance to their motherland and get registered as Kashmiri migrants. Work on this with utmost sensitivity and sincerity,” observed the Lt Governor.

It is the government’s responsibility to make sure this dream of thousands of people turns into reality with proactive approach of the administration, the Lt Governor told the officials.

He also told the officers to ensure that the benefits of Kashmiri migrants must reach all the communities which are falling under the said category.

Taking stock of the future deliverables of the department, the Lt Governor directed the officials to take effective measures for completion of works within committed timelines.

Delays in delivering public services and execution of development works won’t be accepted. Action will be taken against the officials responsible for the holding up of the works, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor fixed the deadlines for the completion of transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees across the valley.

While directing for preponing the targeted timeframe for completion of the ongoing construction works, the Lt Governor set November this year as new timeline for completion of Transit Accommodation at Ganderbal.

Directions were also passed for the completion of construction work at Shopian by March, 2022 and at Baramulla and Bandipora by November, 2022.

Timelines need to be adhered to for the completion of construction work of transit accommodations. Any official found responsible for delays shall be taken to task, maintained the Lt Governor.