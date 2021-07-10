Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the army, police and CRPF in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The army said that on receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of three terrorists in the built-up area of Kwarigam Ranipora in Anantnag district, Ladkipura-based Rashtriya Rifles along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at 1 pm on Saturday.

“On seeing the movement of security forces, at around 3.50 pm the terrorists tried to escape through a nallah. The troops immediately repositioned and readjusted the cordon and asked the terrorists to surrender. However, the terrorists resorted to heavy firing on the security forces which led to a fire fight,” the army said.

During the exchange of fire, three terrorists — Arif Ahmad Hajjam of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Basit Gani of Hizbul Mujahideen and Sohail Ahmad Bhat — were neutralised.

Two of the slain terrorists belonged to Anantnag district while the third was from Pulwama.

“One AK 47 and two pistols with other war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site,” the army said.

As per police sources, Arif Ahmad Hajjam was involved in the brutal killing of Havildar Manzoor Beigh of 162 Territorial Army Battalion on June 6, 2019 while he was on leave.