TMC member snatches paper from IT Minister in RS, shreds and throws in air

New Delhi: Even as IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading a statement on the Pegasus project amid an ongoing row over alleged large scale snooping involving politicians, Trinamool Congress MPs snatched the report from the Minister’s hand and tore it into pieces on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Journalist-turned-BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said: “Some of the TMC MPs took the paper from the hands of the Minister and tore it.

“This is unacceptable.”

Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen was seen on national television snatching the report right out of the Minister’s hand, tearing it apart and then throwing the shredded pieces into the air.

Amid continued disruptions the Upper House was adjourned for the day.