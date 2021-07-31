Top Pakistani Jaish commander among 2 terrorists killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: A top Pakistani terrorist commander belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was among the two terrorists killed in an early morning encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

“Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM Lamboo killed in today’s encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained,” police said adding that it recovered AK and M4 rifles from the possession of the neutralised terrorists.

“Operation Hangalmarg, #Pulwama. A Joint Operation was launched today morning at Hangalmarg in Dachigam forest, Pulwama based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Contact was established. Two #Terrorists eliminated. One AK and one M4 were recovered. Joint Operation in progress,” the Chinar Corps tweeted.

The joint operation, which was launched this morning, is still in progress.

Earlier the encounter between terrorists and security the security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Meanwhile, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the army and the police for the successful anti-terror operation.