Two LeT terrorists killed in J&K’s Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Alamdar colony in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

Police said acting on a specific information generated by the Srinagar police about the presence of terrorists in Alamdar Colony in Srinagar’s Danmar area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and CRPF in the said area.

“During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter in the wee hours,” police said.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (self claimed TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.”

They have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Natipora, Srinagar and active since December,2020, police said.

“It is pertinent to mention that recently self claimed terrorist outfit TRF shared on social media that terrorists Irfan & Bilal had left TRF and joined ISJK,” police said.

As per the police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crimes, including attacks on police/security forces (SF) and civilian atrocities.

“Both the killed terrorists executed a series of attacks on policemen, SF and civilians which include killing of PSO of PDP leader at Natipora on 14/12/2020, attack on ROP of CRPF 73BN in Lawaypora resulting in martyrdom of two CRPF Jawans on 25/03/2021.

“Moreover, on 17/06/2021 they attacked and martyred an on-leave police constable Javid Ahmad near his residence at Saidpora and on 22/06/2021, attacked and martyred Inspector Parvez Ahmad at Menganwari Nowgam while he was on his way to offer prayers in local Masjid.

“They were also involved in killing of a civilian Umer Nazir Bhat at his shop in Main Chowk Habba Kadal on 23/06/2021,” the police said.

“It is pertinent to mention that they were also involved in a series of grenade attacks as well as petrol bomb attacks on police/Security Forces in City Srinagar. On 07/05/2021, they carried out a grenade attack on a joint party of Police/CRPF at Nawabazar area of Srinagar in which five CRPF jawans and a civilian got injured.

“On 26/06/2021, they carried out another grenade attack on a joint party of Police/CRPF at Barbarshah in which one civilian got killed and three civilians got critically injured. They also carried out grenade attack on PP Urdu Bazar on 05/03/2021 and petrol bomb attack on bunker of SSB at Mehjoor Nagar Band on 26/04/2021,” the police added.

According to the police, both the killed terrorists had been instrumental in motivating and recruiting youths to join terror folds in Srinagar and its adjoining areas.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, one pistol and four grenades were recovered from the site of encounter.

Meanwhile Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint forces of Police and CRPF for the big success that led to the elimination of two most wanted terrorists, who were wanted by the law for their involvement in several terror crime cases.

The IGP also said that during the year 2021, so far 78 terrorists have been neutralized in Kashmir valley and most of the terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) i.e, 39 out of 78, followed by Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr, JeM and AuGH.