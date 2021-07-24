Two Pakistani terrorists killed in J&K’s Bandipora encounter

Srinagar: Two Pakistani terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

“Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Bandipore encounter. Operation is in progress,” sources said.

However, the police said that the identity and affiliation of the neutralised terrorists was being ascertained.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off a part of the Shokbaba forest area in Sumblar and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about terrorist presence.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Till reports last came in, searc operation was on in the area.