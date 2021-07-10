Published On: Sat, Jul 10th, 2021

Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kwarigam Ranipira area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

Two terrorists have been killed during the Anantnag encounter

Police said two terrorists have been killed during the Anantnag encounter and the operation is in progress.

Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces began after a joint team of the police and Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

