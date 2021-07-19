Will raise issue in House: says Adhir on alleged phone tapping

New Delhi: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that he will raise the issue of the alleged phone tapping, in the Lower House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Chowdhury said, “Our national security is under threat. I will definitely raise this issue (in the House).”

He was responding to a question over the alleged phone tapping issue. On Sunday, The Wire, a news outlet reported that over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of business persons appear in the snooping database.

Among the numbers in the Pegasus Project database is one that was registered in the name of a sitting Supreme Court judge. However, The Wire has not been able to confirm whether the number, which the judge gave up before it was added to the list, was still being used by him for WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging apps when the number was selected.

“Until such time as we are able to establish the number’s actual user during the period in question, we are withholding the name of the judge,” it said.

The Wire and its partners said that they will also not be revealing the identity of any names that appear to be the subject of counter-terrorism.