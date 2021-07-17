Yediyurappa meets Nadda-Shah-Rajnath amid resignation rumours

New Delhi: Amid speculation of change of guard in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday met BJP chief JP Nadda here. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

When asked about the speculated changes in Karnataka ahead of his meeting with Nadda, Yediyurappa termed it rumours and said, “This is all rumours. Yesterday I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the development of the state.

“I am coming back to Delhi in the first week of next month. There is no value for such news.”

When asked if he resigned, Yediyurappa said, “Not at all, not at all.”

After meeting the BJP chief, the Karnataka chief minister once again denied any talks about resignation. “Called on BJP National President JP Naddaji in New Delhi today. Discussed on various matters including further strengthening the party’s prospects in Karnataka ahead of 2023 general elections,” Yediyurappa tweeted after meeting with Nadda.

Later he met the defence minister and talked about the defence manufacturing ecosystem in the state. After meeting with Singh, he again tweeted, “It was a pleasure meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singhji in New Delhi today. We talked over various issues including indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in Karnataka.”

Then when he met Shah, he said, “We discussed issues about Karnataka development. He (Shah) asked to work to come back to power in Karnataka. He also asked to work to win more Lok Sabha seats from the state.”

He will be in Bengaluru by evening.

On Friday, Yediyurappa reached the national capital on a two days visit and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After meeting the Prime Minister, Yediyurappa had said that he was not aware of a change of leadership in the state.

“I don’t know about it. You (media) must tell me,” Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka chief minister’s visit to New Delhi came in backdrop of growing voices against him in the state unit. “There are lots of opposition within the party against the chief minister and the issue is likely to be discussed in the meeting between Yediyurappa and central leadership. There are words doing the rounds that change of leadership is likely to take place in Karnataka,” a party functionary said.

Recently, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh had visited the state and party’s MLAs. Singh had said that the chief minister had the support of the party leadership and said the Yediyurappa government is doing good work.