You don’t have to be a nerd to love speculative fiction: Twinkle

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna on Saturday shared a bit of trademark wit along with a glimpse of the latest book she is reading.

Twinkle posted a photo posing with Isaac Asimov’s classic collection of sci-fi short stories, “The Complete Robot”. In the picture, she wears n outfit that is colour-co-ordinated with the book cover.

“You don’t have to be a nerd to love speculative fiction. Nor do you have to match your shirt to your book. But if you do indulge in the latter then be assured that it is irrefutable proof of the former. Drop a in the comments if you belong to this particular club. #NerdyBookClub #Asimov #thethreelawsofrobotics,” wrote Twinkle along with the image on her Instagram page.

The only constant in her book posts on social media is Twinkle’s spice candle.

Actress Huma Qureshi commented with a smile emoji. “Is it just me or that candle looks like dessert?” she wrote.

Twinkle replied in a humorous tone: “Quantum physics (according to a book you gave me) states that matter can change form depending on the stomach of the beholder.”

Twinkle is an avid reader and constantly keeps her fans updated with her latest reads.