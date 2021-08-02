2nd Test: Root, Burns take England to 119/3 at stumps on Day 2

London: England skipper Joe Root defied Indian bowlers with 48 off 75 balls as England went to stumps on Day 2 of the second Test here at Lord’s at 119/3, still 245 runs adrift of the 364 that India made in their first innings.

England, who lost two wickets off successive balls immediately after tea to Mohammed Siraj (2/34), were reduced to 23 for two before Root and opener Rory Burns (49) added 85 for the third wicket to stabilise the innings.

India were earlier bowled out for 364, adding only 88 to their overnight 276/3 as James Anderson (5/62) took his 31st five-wicket haul.

India lost centurion K.L. Rahul and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane early. Though Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added 49 for the sixth wicket, the tail failed to wag as India were all out soon after lunch.

Brief scores: India 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Ravindra Jadeja 40; James Anderson 5/62, Ollie Robinson 2/73, Mark Wood 2/91) vs England 119/3 (Rory Burns 49, Joe Root 48 batting, Mohammed Siraj 2/34, Mohammed Shami 1/22).