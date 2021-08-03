3 flights with Indian nationals land at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Three private flights — Air India, Vistara and IndiGo carrying Indian nationals from Kabul landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 3 on Sunday Morning. Over two hundred Indian nationals arrived home safely.

Sukhwinder Singh who works in the US embassy in Kabul says chaos like situation prevails in Kabul’s streets and all are in a hurry to leave Afghanistan.

He said he was evacuated on the night of August 14 with the intervention of an Indian Embassy official when the situation started worsening. He said he had been living in Doha since then. “Most of the people trapped there were evacuated,” he added.

He said he himself was in the helicopter whose video went viral in which people can be seen cheering as they are being evacuated to return home.

Sukhwinder Singh, who hails from Punjab, told IANS that after the Taliban captured power in Kabul, Afghanistan took a dangerous turn. “Several times it looked that I would not be able to return home. There was no hope left,” he said.

On being asked if he would return to Kabul again for work, he said it will depend on how Afghanistan’s relations with the Indian government remain.

Praveen Singh who works in the UAE embassy in Kabul said that he would never think of going back as the painful and life threatening experience he underwent there is horrifying.

Kamal Chakravarti who worked in a private company in Kabul and returned home on Sunday, said, “I am happy that I have returned home safely but whenever I think of situation there I just shudder at the very thought of it”.

He said Afghans are very helpful to Indians in Kabul. This is the time Indian government should also do something for them.