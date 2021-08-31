Army constructs 30 km track at over 18,000 feet in Ladakh

Srinagar: Employing its engineering resources, the Indian Army has constructed a 30 km track on the Ladakh Range at an altitude of 18,600 feet, officials said.

The new track was inaugurated by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, in the presence of Fire and Fury Corps GOC Lt Gen PGK Menon, and local citizens on Tuesday.

The army said the track will serve as an alternative to the road across Chang La and will enhance defence preparedness in eastern Ladakh while connecting isolated villages to Leh.

“This track was planned and constructed by the Engineer Regiments of Fire and Fury Corps and follows a shorter alignment, than the existing road to Tangtse, which traverses the formidable Chang La and will result in considerable reduction in travel time across the Ladakh range,” it said, adding that Fire and Fury Corps is committed to partnering the people of Ladakh in development of border areas.