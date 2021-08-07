Published On: Sat, Aug 7th, 2021

Bajrang Punia wins bronze in 65kg freestyle wrestling

Tokyo: India’s Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in men’s freestyle 65kg, beating Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 on points for his first medal at the Olympics.

Bajrang’s bronze medal took India’s tally in the Tokyo Olympics to six medals

Bajrang, who had lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semifinals on Friday, came up with a tactical bout as he took early lead in the first period and capitalised with counterattacks when his Kazakh rival, a two-time medallist at the World Championships, went on the attack.

Bajrang’s bronze medal took India’s tally in the Tokyo Olympics to six medals — two silver and four bronze. India thus tied for its best medal haul in the Olympics at 2012 London when they won two silver and four bronze.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com