BJP leader La Ganesan appointed as Manipur Governor

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former RSS Pracharak from Tamil Nadu, La Ganesan was on Sunday appointed as the new Governor of Manipur.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement said, “The President has been pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

The Manipur Governor’s post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla on August 10. Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad was given additional charge of the state.

Ganesan was a RSS Pracharak before being appointed as the General Secretary of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. He worked in the party in several capacities at the national and state levels.

He is presently a member of BJP’s National Council. Ganesan represented Madhya Pradesh in the Upper House of the Parliament, which was vacated by Heptulla.